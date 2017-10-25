FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico oversight board to push for outside manager of power utility PREPA
#Markets News
October 25, 2017 / 8:26 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Puerto Rico oversight board to push for outside manager of power utility PREPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The federally appointed board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances said on Wednesday it will seek to appoint an outside manager to lead the island’s power utility, PREPA, in cleanup efforts following Hurricane Maria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the board expressed “intent to appoint” retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Noel Zamot as PREPA’s chief transformation officer.

A source familiar with Governor Ricardo Rossello’s thinking separately told Reuters that Puerto Rico’s government would challenge in court the board’s authority to make the appointment. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by James Dalgleish)

