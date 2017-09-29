Puma Energy doubles fuel distribution in Puerto Rico after hurricane

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Puma Energy this week doubled its fuel sales to Puerto Rico’s gas stations and industrial customers, aiming to ease long lines for gasoline and diesel that have persisted since Hurricane Maria struck earlier this month, a top executive said on Friday.

The firm, partially owned by commodities trading giant Trafigura, which operates six terminals on the Caribbean island, is also working with the regional government to add more delivery trucks to its fleet.

Its terminals have enough inventories to last 60 days, but improving the transportation is necessary to reach 244 working gas stations. Another 60 damaged stations will need to be rebuilt, according to Rodrigo Zavala, CEO of Puma Energy Americas. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, writing by Marianna Parraga; editing by Diane Craft)