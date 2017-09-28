FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump administration officials defend relief efforts in Puerto Rico
#World News
September 28, 2017 / 4:59 PM / 19 days ago

Trump administration officials defend relief efforts in Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on proposed changes to the U.S. tax code at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S. September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration officials said on Thurday the federal government was doing everything it could to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastating Hurricane Maria, deflecting criticism that the response had been too slow.

“I am very satisfied” with the federal response, acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told reporters at a news briefing. “The relief effort is under control. It is proceeding very well.”

Tom Bossert, the White House homeland security adviser, said 44 of the island’s 69 hospitals were operational.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

