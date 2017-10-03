U.S. House Speaker Ryan expects more emergency relief for hurricanes -Fox

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representative Speaker Paul Ryan said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday that he expects to hear from the Trump administration about getting more relief to help Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida recover from Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“We’re expecting to hear from the administration as early as tomorrow perhaps, maybe Thursday, for more relief for hurricanes for Puerto Rico, for Florida, for Texas,” Ryan said. “These hurricanes were exceptional and that means we’re going to have to have more response to fill the FEMA accounts and some other accounts.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler)