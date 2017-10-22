CORRECTED-Schumer calls on Trump to appoint official to oversee Puerto Rico relief

(Corrects name of Nydia Velàzquez in paragraph 2)

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Charles Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, is calling on President Donald Trump to name a single official to oversee and coordinate relief efforts in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Schumer, along with Representatives Nydia Velàzquez and Jose Serrano, said a “CEO of response and recovery” is needed to manage the complex and ongoing federal response in the territory, where millions of Americans remain without power and supplies.

In a statement on Sunday, Schumer said the current federal response had been “disorganized, slow-footed and mismanaged.” (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)