U.S. mulls request by lawmakers to waive shipping limits on Puerto Rico
#Oil report
September 27, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 21 days ago

U.S. mulls request by lawmakers to waive shipping limits on Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday it is considering a request by members of Congress to waive shipping restrictions to Puerto Rico, but has not received any formal requests from shippers or other branches of the federal government to waive the law.

“We are considering the underlying issues and are evaluating whether a waiver should be issued,” a senior Homeland Security official told reporters in a teleconference. On Monday, several U.S. Representatives had asked Homeland to waive the shipping restrictions known as the Jones Act, for a year to help relief efforts in Puerto Rico that was slammed by Hurricane Maria. The official said a request from a member of Congress is not the usual pathway from which it gets waiver requests. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner)

