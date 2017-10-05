FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS restores Puerto Rico delivery routes
October 5, 2017 / 3:00 PM / in 12 days

UPS restores Puerto Rico delivery routes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery service UPS has re-established shipping to the bulk of Puerto Rico’s postal areas, the company said on Thursday, although power outages and blocked roads continue to hamper deliveries.

“We are pleased to begin operations again in Puerto Rico, though the situation is dynamic,” UPS Americas Region President Romaine Seguin said in a statement.

The company said freight services were now available to 149 of the island’s 176 zip codes and added it would offer a hurricane aid discount to individual customers.

Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr

