Puerto Rico House approves Pierluisi as secretary of state

Pedro Pierluisi is surrounded by the media following his statement to attend his nomination as Secretary of State at a public hearing of the Commission of Government of the House of Representatives called upon by the President of the House, Johnny Mendez, hours before Ricardo Rossello steps down as Governor of Puerto Rico, in San Juan August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives on Friday approved the nomination of Pedro Pierluisi as the U.S. territory’s next secretary of state, potentially putting him in line to succeed outgoing Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

Rosselló is due to step down at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) after mass protests in July demanded his resignation over offensive text messages and corruption charges against former administration officials.