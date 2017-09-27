U.S. FCC says 91 percent of cell sites out of service in Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - More than 91 percent of all cell sites in Puerto Rico remain out of service as the island struggles to restore electrical and communications services, the Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday.

The FCC said the number of cell sites out of service rose to 91.1 percent, up from 90.9 percent from a day earlier, while 31 counties out of 78 counties have all cell sites out of service, up from 29 a day earlier. The FCC also said the number of cell sites in the U.S. Virgin Islands out of service rose to 66 percent Wednesday, up from 61.3 percent a day earlier. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)