White House wants Congress to boost disaster aid, reduce spending elsewhere
October 25, 2017 / 2:36 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

White House wants Congress to boost disaster aid, reduce spending elsewhere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House plans to ask the U.S. Congress for “several tens of billions of dollars” more disaster aid in mid-November to help Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas rebuild after hurricanes, but also wants to seek spending cuts elsewhere.

“As we move toward the longer-term issue of rebuilding the impacted areas of our nation, we believe that it is appropriate that the Congress consider reducing spending elsewhere in order to offset what will, again, be a significant amount of unbudgeted spending,” White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said in a letter to Senate Leader Mitch McConnell dated Tuesday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

