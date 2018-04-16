Reuters wins Pulitzers for Philippine reporting, Myanmar photography

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Reuters won two Pulitzer Prizes on Monday, for reporting on the links between Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and police assassination squads and for feature photography documenting the Rohingya migrant crisis in Myanmar.

Heavy rain pours as the body of a man, killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles, is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The New York Times and the New Yorker magazine shared the honour for public service for their reporting on the sexual harassment allegation against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Times and the Washington Post shared the honour for national reporting for their coverage of the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The Pulitzers, the most prestigious honours in American journalism, have been awarded since 1917.

This marks the first time that Reuters has won two prizes in one year.

An exhausted Rohingya refugee fleeing violence in Myanmar cries for help from others crossing into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The international reporting prize was awarded to Reuters reporters Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato “for relentless reporting that exposed the brutal killing campaign behind Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs,” the Pulitzer board said.

The feature photography prize was awarded to the Reuters photography staff “for shocking photographs that exposed the world to the violence Rohingya refugees faced in fleeing Myanmar.”

Reuters had won a Pulitzer Prize in 2014 for international reporting by Marshall and Jason Szep on the violent persecution of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority in Myanmar that has often fallen victim to predatory human-trafficking networks.

Reuters’ first Pulitzer came in 2008 for Adrees Latif’s photo of a Japanese videographer fatally wounded during a street demonstration in Myanmar.

The Reuters photography staff also won in 2016 for photos of the Syrian migrant crisis in Europe.