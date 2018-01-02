U.S. urges railroads to quickly install anti-crash safety system

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao urged the nation’s railroads and transit agencies to “take all possible measures” to meet deadlines to install a safety system called positive train control to prevent crashes.

Letters dated Dec. 27, which were made public on Tuesday, said Chao wanted railroads to “greatly accelerate” efforts to meet congressional deadlines. A deadly Amtrak crash last month near Seattle that killed three occurred on a section of track that did not have the positive train control system operating.

The system is designed to prevent derailments caused by excessive speed. Investigators have said several deadly U.S. train crashes in recent years could have been prevented if the system was in place. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)