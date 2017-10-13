FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for a second week in a row -Baker Hughes
October 13, 2017 / 5:10 PM / in 8 days

U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for a second week in a row -Baker Hughes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Scott DiSavino
    Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. oil rig count fell for a second
week in a row, extending a two-month drilling decline, even as
crude prices rallied to over $50 per barrel.
    Drillers cut five oil rigs in the week to Oct. 13, bringing
the total count up to 743, the lowest since early June, General
Electric Co's        Baker Hughes energy services firm said in
its closely followed report on Friday. RIG-OL-USA-BHI
    The rig count, an early indicator of future output, is still
much higher than a year ago when only 432 rigs were active after
energy companies boosted spending plans earlier in the year in
anticipation of higher crude prices in coming months.
    U.S. crude futures        have averaged over $49 a barrel so
far in 2017, easily topping last year's $43.47 average. 
    On Friday, U.S. crude was trading around $51.50 after
hitting its highest since the end of September, and was on track
for a 4 percent weekly increase.
    Looking ahead, futures were trading around $51.60 for the
balance of the year           and just over $52 for calendar
2018          .
    Some exploration and production (E&P) companies trimmed
their 2017 investment plans over the past few months after crude
prices in May fell below $50, which is generally considered the
level where production breaks even, leading to the end of a
14-month drilling recovery.
    They, however, still plan to spend more this year than in
2016.
    U.S. production is expected to rise to 9.2 million barrels
per day (bpd) in 2017 and a record 9.9 million bpd in 2018 from
8.9 million bpd in 2016, according to federal energy projections
this week.        
    The International Energy Agency said this week it expects
U.S. crude output to grow by 470,000 bpd this year and by 1.1
million bpd in 2018.             
    U.S. crude production, aided in large part by resurgent
shale output, grew by 550,000 bpd in July compared with a year
earlier to 9.24 million bpd, its highest since November 2015, 
the Paris-based IEA said.     
    Analysts at Simmons & Co, energy specialists at U.S.
investment bank Piper Jaffray, this week revised slightly
downward their forecast for the total oil and natural gas rig
count, now expecting it to average 880 in 2017, 956 in 2018 and
1,112 in 2019. Last week, it forecast 881 in 2017, 960 in 2018
and 1,116 in 2019.
    That compares with 865 oil and gas rigs so far in 2017, 509
in 2016 and 978 in 2015. Most rigs produce both oil and gas.

    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
