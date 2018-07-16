FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Russian woman arrested in Washington, accused of acting as Russian government agent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A 29-year-old Russian woman living in Washington has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian government while developing ties with U.S. citizens and infiltrating political groups, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Maria Butina allegedly worked at the direction of a high-level official in the Russian government who has been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Butina was arrested on Sunday and was ordered held pending a hearing set Wednesday, it said.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

