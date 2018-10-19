Russia's Putin to meet U.S. security adviser Bolton next week - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday President Vladimir Putin plans to meet U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton when he visits Moscow on Oct. 22-23, the RIA news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the annual Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia October 18, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying: “We are preparing a meeting with president Putin and we expect that the meeting will take place.”

Bolton is also expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.