October 19, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Putin to meet U.S. security adviser Bolton next week - RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday President Vladimir Putin plans to meet U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton when he visits Moscow on Oct. 22-23, the RIA news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the annual Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, Russia October 18, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying: “We are preparing a meeting with president Putin and we expect that the meeting will take place.”

Bolton is also expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

