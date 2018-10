MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Monday Russian meddling in U.S. elections had hardly had any real effect.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers questions from reporters during a news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. Picture taken October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I told our Russian colleagues that their meddling in our election process had hardly had any real effect”, Bolton told during an interview with the radio station Echo of Moscow.

Russia denies meddling in U.S. elections.