August 21, 2018 / 11:36 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Kremlin says it does not understand Microsoft's U.S. hacking allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not understand allegations from Microsoft that hackers linked to Russia’s government had tried to target the websites of two right-wing U.S. think-tanks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

The software giant said it had thwarted the Russia-linked attempts last week, which it suggested showed Moscow was broadening its attacks in the build-up to November mid-term elections.

“We don’t know what hackers they are talking about,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about Microsoft’s accusations.

“... Who exactly are they talking about? We don’t understand what the proof and the basis is for them drawing these kind of conclusions. Such information (proof) is lacking.”

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

