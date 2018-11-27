U.S. says Hungary refuses to extradite suspected Russian arms dealers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hungary denied a U.S. request to extradite two suspected Russian arms dealers and sent the men to Russia, where it is unclear if they will face trial, the State Department said on Tuesday.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the United States had a strong case against the suspects, Vladimir Lyubishin Sr. and Vladimir Lyubishin Jr.

“The United States is disappointed in the Hungarian government’s decision to extradite the Lyubishins to Russia,” she said in a statement.

“Hungary is a partner and friend of the United States, but this decision raises questions about Hungary’s commitment to law enforcement cooperation.”

Nauert said it was not clear whether the Russians would face trial in Russia and that Hungary’s decision will make people in the United States, Hungary and the world less safe.

The statement did not provide any timeline for the events.

Hungarian officials were not immediately available for comment.