August 30, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says working to set up Lavrov-Pompeo meeting - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it was working to set up a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the Interfax news agency reported.

The agenda for a possible meeting was being discussed, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying.

The General Assembly starts in New York on Sept. 18.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
