MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement it was trying to set up a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Singapore on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting this week.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files