Russia's Lavrov will not meet U.S. Pompeo this week - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not meet on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting this week, RIA agency citied a source in the Russian delegation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

Earlier on Wednesday the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was trying to set up a meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo in Singapore during the ASEAN gathering.

However, the schedules of Lavrov and Pompeo do not allow a meeting this week, the source said. “It was decided to work out other opportunities for the meeting,” the source told RIA.