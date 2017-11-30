FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov: little difference between policies of Trump and Obama - RIA
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 2 days ago

Russia's Lavrov: little difference between policies of Trump and Obama - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The actions of U.S. President Donald Trump’s team are similar to the policies of his predecessor Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview, state-run RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura in Moscow, Russia November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“Unfortunately, many actions of Donald Trump’s team are inertial and, in fact, are little different from the line of Barack Obama,” RIA quoted Lavrov as saying in the interview with Italian newspaper Libero.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.