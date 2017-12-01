Kremlin says understands why Russian parliament wants to ban U.S. media

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it fully understood why the Russian lower house of parliament planned to discuss banning representatives of U.S. media organisations in retaliation for what it says is U.S. mistreatment of Russian media.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with his Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

Russian lawmakers are to discuss a proposal to bar U.S. media from accessing the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, the RIA news agency quoted the chair of one of the chamber’s committees as saying earlier on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that the Kremlin understood why lawmakers wanted to hit back against the United States for its mistreatment of Russian media.

Peskov said Russian media had been subjected to “outrageous” attacks in the United States which violated freedom of speech.