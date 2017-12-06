Russian lawmakers vote to bar entry to reporters of U.S. media

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The State Duma lower house of Russia’s parliament voted on Wednesday to bar correspondents of U.S. mass media, including The Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, from attending its sessions, the Interfax news agency reported.

On Tuesday, these two media outlets were officially designated as “foreign agents” by Russia’s justice ministry, a move aimed at complicating their work in retaliation for what Moscow says is unacceptable U.S. pressure on Russian media.