August 1, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Lavrov-Pompeo meeting complicated by schedule issues - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A possible meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being complicated by “difficulties with matching their schedules”, RIA news agency said on Wednesday, citing a source in Russia’s foreign ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Wednesday it was trying to set up a meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo in Singapore on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting this week.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans

