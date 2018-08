MOSCOW (Reuters) - NASA chief Jim Bridenstine plans to visit Russia and Kazakhstan in October to coincide with a planned launch of the Soyuz spacecraft, RIA news agency said, citing the U.S. space agency’s press secretary.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine (L) makes remarks as US Strategic Command Commander Gen. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/File Photo

Earlier, according to RIA news, Bridenstine confirmed he was ready to meet with Russian space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin.