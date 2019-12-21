Nord stream 2 aims to finish gas pipeline to Europe as soon as possible

FILE PHOTO: Allseas' deep sea pipe laying ship Solitaire lays pipes for Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea September 13, 2019. Picture taken September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The consortium behind Nord Stream 2 will build the gas pipeline that aims to boost Russian gas exports to Europe as soon as possible despite U.S. sanctions, the group said on Saturday.

“Completing the project is essential for European supply security. We together with the companies supporting the project will work on finishing the pipeline as soon as possible,” it said.

Nord Stream 2 also confirmed that its contractor, Swiss-Dutch company Allseas, suspended pipe-laying activities. Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, which is backing the project, declined to comment.