Russia says 'nothing catastrophic' about U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2

FILE PHOTO: Allseas' deep sea pipe laying ship Solitaire lays pipes for Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea September 13, 2019. Picture taken September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday there was “nothing catastrophic” about U.S. sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, given Russia’s gas transit deal with Ukraine, adding the project would be completed in a couple of months.

The consortium behind Nord Stream 2, which is led by Russian state energy company Gazprom and will supply Russian gas to Germany and other European customers, said on Monday about 160 km (100 miles) of gas pipeline still needed to be laid.

“Of course we will finish building it... Gazprom has alternative options for how to lay (the pipeline). It will take a little more time, but that’s no big deal,” Medvedev said, adding that it could take a couple more months.