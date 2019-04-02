Merkel: Germany, like U.S., thinks Russia has violated nuclear arms treaty

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the lower house of parliament (Bundestag), ahead of a Brussels summit for Brexit delay discussions, in Berlin, Germany March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany, like the United States, believes that Russia has breached the Cold War-era Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Washington will withdraw from the 1987 INF treaty, this summer unless Moscow ends its alleged violations - an announcement that Merkel said she understood. Russia denies violating the INF treaty.