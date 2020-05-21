Money News
May 21, 2020 / 4:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says Russia did not adhere to Open Skies treaty

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs on travel to Ypsilanti, Michigan from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has a good relationship with Russia but Moscow did not adhere to the Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries.

Russia was caught doing a lot of bad things, but he believes it will work out, Trump told reporters as he left the White House to visit flood-hit Michigan. The United States announced its intention on Thursday to withdraw from the 35-nation treaty. [nL1N2D311W]

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul

