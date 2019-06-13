Russian lawmaker says Poland could be targeted if Russia is attacked - Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Thursday that Washington’s plans to deploy spy drones and send troops to Poland are a concern to Moscow, and that Poland could be hit with a retaliatory strike if Russia were attacked, Interfax reported.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump promised Polish President Andrzej Duda that he would deploy 1,000 U.S. troops to Poland, a step sought by Warsaw to deter potential aggression from Russia.