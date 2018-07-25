FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 8:31 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Moscow, on U.S. stance on Crimea, says knows worth of such declarations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday dismissed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comments that Washington refuses to recognise Russia’s claim of sovereignty over Ukraine’s Crimea.

“We know the worth of such momentous declarations,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Facebook account.

She highlighted that the Paris agreement on climate change as well as the deal over the Iranian nuclear programme had been the U.S. official stance under President Barack Obama but President Donald Trump “has decided in a different way”.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams

