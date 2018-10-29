FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Putin wants to discuss U.S. exit from nuclear pact with Trump in Paris - Kremlin

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to discuss U.S. plans to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) arms treaty with Donald Trump when the two meet in Paris on Nov. 11, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Trump and Putin plan to hold a bilateral meeting in Paris on the sidelines of events to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

“There are still a lot of questions concerning strategic stability, even more so in the context of the stated U.S. intention to leave the INF. All of this will of course be on the agenda,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
