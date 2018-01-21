FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2018 / 2:21 PM / a day ago

Kremlin: no talks yet about any new Putin-Trump meeting - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - There are no talks yet about any potential new meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Sunday by state run RIA news agency.

Putin will have a chance to speak with Trump on the sidelines of upcoming international events but nothing is planned in the near future, Peskov said.

“So this is more a mid-term perspective ... The second part of the year,” RIA quoted him as saying.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

