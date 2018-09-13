FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Moscow ready to make steps to improve Russia-U.S. ties - Lavrov

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is ready to do what it can to break the impasse in relations between Russia and the United States, and is taking seriously President Donald Trump’s willingness to forge a normal dialogue, though anti-Russia sentiment in the U.S. establishment was a hindrance, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 11, 2018. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

“We are ready to cover our part of the way to drive the mutual ties from the impasse,” Lavrov said in an interview with Germany’s DPA news agency published on his ministry’s website on Thursday. Lavrov added, however that the situation between the two governments kept worsening due to Washington actions.

“We are taking seriously statements by D. Trump on willingness to set up normal dialogue between our countries,” Lavrov said. “If some positive impulses at all come from the U.S. leader, they are being fully offset by soaring Russophobia in the U.S. establishment, which sees our country as a threat to the U.S. political supremacy.”

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

