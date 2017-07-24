FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
EU activates "all diplomatic channels" over new U.S. sanctions on Russia
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 16 days ago

EU activates "all diplomatic channels" over new U.S. sanctions on Russia

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission is concerned about new U.S. sanctions on Russia that could impact Europe's energy security and has activated "all diplomatic channels" to resolve the issue.

U.S. Republicans and Democrats reached a deal on legislation to allow new sanctions against Russia, which has led to concerns in Europe of "unintended consequences".

"We are following this process with some concern regarding the European Union's energy independence and our energy security interests. We are activating all diplomatic channels to address these concerns from these U.S. measures with our U.S. counterparts," a Commission spokesman told a news conference.

"For us, G7 unity regarding sanctions is of key importance as is respect of the implementation of the Minsk agreement. We in the European Union will have interests in these discussions and we expect those interests to be addressed by the free legislative process which is ongoing in the U.S," the spokesman said. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.