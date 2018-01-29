FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 10:04 AM / a day ago

Kremlin says U.S. sanctions move attempt to influence Russian elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that a new U.S. sanctions report expected to be released imminently was an attempt to influence Russia’s presidential election in March, but would fail to influence the vote.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Russia would analyse the report once it was published.

The United States could release reports as early as Monday detailing the possibilities for expanding sanctions against Russia, including a list of prominent oligarchs and potential restrictions on the holding of Russian government debt. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Polina Ivanova)

