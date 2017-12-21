FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: U.S. sanctions on Chechen leader, four others are unlawful, Moscow to retaliate
December 21, 2017 / 9:36 AM / in 5 days

Kremlin: U.S. sanctions on Chechen leader, four others are unlawful, Moscow to retaliate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The latest U.S. sanctions imposed on five Russians and Chechens, including the head of the Russian republic of Chechnya, are unlawful and hostile, the Kremlin said on Thursday, adding that Moscow would most probably retaliate in kind.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed the new sanctions for alleged human rights abuses.

The new sanctions blacklisted Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
