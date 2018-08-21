FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 21, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Russia accuses UK of trying to foist its Russia policies on the EU and U.S. - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Britain on Tuesday of trying to impose its own policies on Russia on the European Union and the United States, the RIA news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Lavrov was responding to an initiative by Britain’s foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, who is due to tell an audience in Washington later on Tuesday that London wants the EU, which it is in the process of leaving, to increase sanctions on Moscow.

RIA cited Lavrov as saying Britain had too high an opinion of itself.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.