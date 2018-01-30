Russian bank CEOs, metals magnates and gas chief named on U.S. "oligarchs' list"

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday named major Russian businessmen including the heads of the two biggest banks, metals magnates and the boss of the state gas monopoly on a list of oligarchs close to the Kremlin.

The list, drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August last year, does not mean those included will be subject to sanctions, but it casts a shadow of sanctions risk over a wide circle of wealthy Russians, including many outside President Vladimir Putin’s immediate circle. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Polina Devitt)