Russian PM says U.S.' Kremlin report means 'zero'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who was one of the officials included in the U.S. report on people close to the Kremlin, said on Tuesday that this document meant “zero”.

The list of 210 people, including 96 Russian “oligarchs” with wealth of $1 billion or more, was drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August last year.

“The implementation of the law is of a discriminatory nature towards our country. This will obviously poison our contacts, our relations for years to come. And it is bad in itself,” Medvedev said during a televised meeting with his Belgian counterpart Charles Michel.