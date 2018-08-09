Russia says West acting as judge and executioner in Skripal case

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s delegation to the international chemical weapons watchdog said on Thursday that the West was acting as a prosecutor, judge and executioner in the case of the poisoning of a former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal.

“Collective West in the so-called #Novichok drama acts as a prosecutor, judge and hangman at the same time. Why should (Russia) prove its innocence and not the other way round?” the delegation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons wrote on its official Twitter account.