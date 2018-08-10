Pompeo discusses sanctions, Syria in call with Russian counterpart: spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed recent U.S. sanctions against Moscow and challenges in Syria’s war in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Friday, a State Department spokeswoman said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing titled "An Update on American Diplomacy to Advance Our National Security Strategy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein/File Photo

“Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the United States seeks an improved relationship with Russia and agreed to future dialogue,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

It was their first phone call since Washington said on Wednesday it would impose fresh sanctions on Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain in March.