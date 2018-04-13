FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 13, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin: it's understandable lawmakers hitting back on U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it had not yet closely examined legislation drafted by Russian lawmakers in response to new U.S. sanctions, but that it was understandable that they wanted to retaliate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Lawmakers said earlier on Friday they had drafted legislation in response to new U.S. sanctions that proposes banning or restricting imports of a raft of U.S. goods and services to Russia and curbing economic ties.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that any response by Moscow to the sanctions imposed by Washington would not harm Russia’s interests.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.