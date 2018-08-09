FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 1:30 PM / in an hour

Russia to work on retaliatory measures against new U.S. sanctions: Foreign Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow was starting to work on retaliatory measures after the United States announced a new round of sanctions against Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a news conference after a meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Moscow, Russia March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Washington said on Wednesday it was imposing fresh sanctions on Russia by the end of August after determining that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain, something the Kremlin denies.

Zakharova told reporters at a briefing that no evidence had been presented to prove Russia’s blame, and that the pretext for the new round of sanctions had been made up.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

