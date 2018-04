KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will impose sanctions on Russian oligarchs including Oleg Deripaska, following the lead of penalties ordered by the United States, President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska attends the session "The Future of "Made China"" during the Annual Meeting 2016 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

A new round of U.S. sanctions, announced on Friday, target officials and businesspeople around Russian President Vladimir Putin, in response to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.