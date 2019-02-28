Kremlin dismisses talk of possible U.S. move to probe Putin's wealth

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, February 20, 2019. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed talk of potential U.S. sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin’s wealth and called draft sanctions legislation an example of anti-Russian sentiment that should not be taken seriously.

A group of U.S. lawmakers have proposed sanctions legislation targeting Russia that, among other things, would require the director of U.S. National Intelligence to report to Congress about Putin’s personal net worth and assets.