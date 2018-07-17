FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 4:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.'s Pompeo to testify on Russia next week - Senate panel chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will testify before Congress to discuss Russia next week, the Republican chair of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee told reporters on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pauses while speaking to members of the media following two days of meetings with Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, before boarding his plane at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 7, 2018, to travel to Japan. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Senator Bob Corker did not give a specific date for the hearing, which comes after U.S. President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday. Representatives for the State Department had no immediate comment on the congressional hearing.

Reporting by Amanda Becker and Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander

