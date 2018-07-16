FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Trump says he raised question of possible Russian election meddling with Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he had raised the issue of alleged Russian meddling in U.S. elections in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We spent great deal of time talking about it. He feels strongly about the issue and has an interesting idea,” Trump told a joint news conference with Putin in the Finnish capital Helsinki.

Putin denied any such interference, saying the allegations were “complete nonsense”.

U.S. intelligence agencies believe the Kremlin acted to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in which Trump won over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Reporting by Jeff Mason in Helsinki and Reuters in London, Editing by Angus MacSwan

