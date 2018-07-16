FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 8:41 AM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Russia ready to discuss meddling allegations - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to discuss with the United States allegations it interfered in U.S. elections, something it denies, RIA news agency reported on Monday ahead of a summit between the countries’ presidents.

“We are ready to discuss, ready to undertake mutual obligations of non-intervention into internal matters,” RIA quoted a Russian source as saying.

The source also said Moscow was proposing to the United States a resumption of dialogue on strategic stability and would like to address questions related to arms control, Syria and Iran during the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

