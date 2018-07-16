Russia ready to discuss meddling allegations - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to discuss with the United States allegations it interfered in U.S. elections, something it denies, RIA news agency reported on Monday ahead of a summit between the countries’ presidents.

“We are ready to discuss, ready to undertake mutual obligations of non-intervention into internal matters,” RIA quoted a Russian source as saying.

The source also said Moscow was proposing to the United States a resumption of dialogue on strategic stability and would like to address questions related to arms control, Syria and Iran during the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.